Walker is a student at UNC-Chapel Hill studying Journalism and English. She has served as a writer and editor for UNC's student newspaper The Daily Tar Heel, where she covered housing and the environment. Her reporting interests center around community, context and public history. Outside of her work, you can find her DJing for UNC's student radio station, running and taking film pictures. Contact her via at wlivingston@unc.edu or on Twitter @wslivingston_.