Tori Jones

Tori has owned and operated Clove Marketing since 1999, first as a full service marketing agency, and now as a consultant. She was an adjunct faculty member at UNCW’s Cameron School of Business from 2005 to 2014, which she thoroughly enjoyed, as she received her undergraduate degree in business from UNCW. Tori earned an MBA from the University of Georgia.

A big fan of the organizations that make our community a better place to live, Tori has served as board chair for both Thalian Association Community Theatre and Communities in Schools, and on the board of Dreams. She is a past president of Wilmington West Rotary. Her company has done pro bono work for the Carousel Center and the Cucalorus Film Festival, among others. She enjoys running, although slowly, local theater, and writing.