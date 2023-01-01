© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Takeshia Mcintyre

Community Advisory Board

Takeshia McIntyre is a childcare owner/provider at Kid’s Castle 2 and a life-long resident of Wilmington North Carolina. She was inspired to serve on the board because of her love for WHQR, LGBTQ and the Wilmington community.

Takeshia studied at Fayetteville State University (‘07) where she majored in Criminal Justice with a minor in psychology. She also serves on the board of the Victory Fund, the only national organization devoted to electing pro-choice, pro-equality, LGBTQ+ leaders to public office at every level.