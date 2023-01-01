Takeshia McIntyre is a childcare owner/provider at Kid’s Castle 2 and a life-long resident of Wilmington North Carolina. She was inspired to serve on the board because of her love for WHQR, LGBTQ and the Wilmington community.

Takeshia studied at Fayetteville State University (‘07) where she majored in Criminal Justice with a minor in psychology. She also serves on the board of the Victory Fund, the only national organization devoted to electing pro-choice, pro-equality, LGBTQ+ leaders to public office at every level.