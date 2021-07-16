Shelly O"Rourke

Shelly brings experience and a passion for our community to the WHQR Community Advisory Board. She has lived in Wilmington for more than 30 years and worked for WHQR in the early 2000’s as Community Outreach Coordinator. Shelly has also worked as a political organizer and the executive director of the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast. She now works to promote, educate, inspire positive change, and bring people from disparate backgrounds together to create a better community and a better world. Shelly has also volunteered with the Guardian ad Litem program to protect local children in need and the NAACP to promote racial justice.