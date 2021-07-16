Rob is a licensed General Contractor and is President of Rob Zapple Design and Build Inc.. His company designs and builds custom homes and small commercial structures.

He is a graduate of the University of Virginia. Rob and his wife, Michele, have been married for 38 years - three children, and four grandchildren.

Rob was elected to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners in 2014 and reelected in 2018. Along with his duties as a Commissioner, he serves on the Board of Directors for several organizations, including the Cape Fear Public Utilities Authority, Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority, Wilmington Downtown Inc., Airlie Gardens Foundation, Trillium Health Resources, and several non-profits – Children’s Museum of Wilmington, Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts and is a member of the Downtown Wilmington Rotary Club.