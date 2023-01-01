Nate Cook is an associate attorney at the law firm of Block, Crouch, Keeter, Behm & Sayed, LLP, where he has practiced since 2020. He previously practiced with Price & Williams, P.A. here in Wilmington. Nate focuses his legal practice on commercial and residential real estate (acquisition and development), business law, estate planning and estate administration, and various HOA matters. Although a Rochester, New York native, Nate’s family moved to Wilmington while he was in middle school, so he happily calls Wilmington home! A 2007 E. A. Laney High School graduate, Nate went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science from Appalachian State University in 2011, he completed paralegal certificate (real property track) from Cape Fear Community College in 2013 and earned his JD from Elon University School of Law in May 2017.

Nate and his wife Hayley enjoy spending time with their springer spaniel puppy Baxter, as well as their friends, family, and their growing number of nieces and nephews! Nate also enjoys going to the beach, hiking, snowboarding, biking, traveling, going to concerts, Appalachian State football, going to Pengo at Mellow Mushroom, and listening to WHQR!