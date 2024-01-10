Morgan Hooks traded her mountain home for the Cape Fear coast in 2021 after earning her Bachelor's of Science in Communications with a concentration in journalism. While she had previously worked as a freelance photojournalist and the editor-in-chief for her college newspaper, her move to Wilmington introduced her to the non-profit world through marketing and development roles at the Bald Head Island Conservancy. Hooks made an eventual return to the newsroom as an evening producer and video journalist for WWAY-TV before finding the perfect way to combine her passions for news and fundraising as the Development Associate at WHQR. Outside of the office, Hooks is a wildlife photographer and volunteers her time caring for birds of prey at SkyWatch Bird Rescue