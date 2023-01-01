Linda Markas

Linda Carlisle Markas, part time hostess of “Allegro” on Classical HQR, is a native of Autryville, NC. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in Speech Communications from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a bachelor of music degree from the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University in Boone.

In decades past Linda has been heard on Wilmington’s commercial airwaves under various pseudonyms. She also has experience working in North Carolina’s public school system. Currently Linda is very active in Wilmington’s theater community as a music director and actress. She is also the owner and operator of Dancing Lion Music Works where she teaches private and small group lessons in piano and voice.

“Free time” is scarce but those magical moments are happily spent gardening or at the beach.