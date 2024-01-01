Born in Asheville, raised in the Piedmont-Triad, and now thriving in Wilmington, Kimberly Loney is proud to call this beautiful state her home. She and her family fell in love with the Cape Fear area and moved here in 2019. From fishing to kayaking to photographing beautiful coastal sunsets, Kimberly and her family revel in the natural beauty and community spirit of Wilmington.

Kimberly attended North Carolina State University and Western Governors University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management. She also earned an MBA from Winston-Salem State University, continuing her commitment to learning what makes people and businesses truly impactful.

Kimberly has worked in financial services for 4 years and works with Edward Jones Investments.