Kevin Crane served as President and CEO at Nashville Public Television from July 2017 until September 2020, after being Vice President of Content and Technology at Nashville Public Television since July 2007. In this previous role, he oversaw NPT’s technology, programming, community engagement, education and production departments.

Crane also served as Executive Producer for NPT’s original documentaries and series, including Aging Matters, Children’s Health Crisis, Tennessee Civil War 150, Next Door Neighbors and the American Graduate projects. Key to the success of these projects has been the focus on community engagement and NPT’s projects under Kevin authentically reflected the concerns and priorities of the diverse community at large.

Crane has been in public broadcasting for 34 years. Before coming to Nashville, Crane was Program Manager at WGBY in Springfield, MA, where he previously held various positions from editing video to producing programs for national distribution to technology management. Crane earned a B.A. in Filmmaking at SUNY at Binghamton in 1980 and a M.Ed. in Educational Technology at the University of Massachusetts in 2000.

