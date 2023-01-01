Catherine Fort is not a native Wilmingtonian, but her family roots extend back to the 1730s in the Cape Fear. She was born and raised in Alexandria, VA and moved to Wilmington from Falls Church, VA in 2016, after realizing that it felt like coming home every time she visited. She somewhat famously declared that she thinks WHQR is an even better station that WAMU, and she sticks to that statement.

Catherine attended the Woodstock Country School, a progressive boarding school in Vermont, and Bard College in New York’s Hudson Valley. After moving back to the Washington, D.C, area, she enjoyed a career in the association and non-profit world, primarily working as a meeting and event manger. She established her own meeting and event management company, Fort Resource Group, in 2012. Although officially retired, she is currently president of The Scottish Society of Wilmington as well as serving on WHQR’s Community Advisory Board.