John is a native of Wilmington, having attended Chestnut Street and New Hanover High School before obtaining an engineering degree from NC State University. After working in industry and business for the early part of his career, he made a shift into the not-for-profit sector of health care, and moved back to Wilmington to work with Lutheran Services Carolinas in the senior living arena.

It is this exposure and commitment to non profits, as well as an unbiased leaning toward public radio as a reliable and authentic voice of the people that drew John into the folds of all things NPR. He and family have been long time supporters of WHQR and are excited about the future of public radio in Wilmington and beyond.

Recently retired from “public work,” John and Karen enjoy supporting their community and love spending time with their five children and eight grandchildren.