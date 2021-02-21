Hannah Breisinger

Hannah is WHQR's All Things Considered host, and also reports on science, the environment, and climate change. She holds a BA in Journalism and a minor in psychology from Ithaca College, where she served as News Director for the college's radio station, WICB.

Throughout her audio journalism career, she's contributed to programs like Reveal, The New Yorker Radio Hour, Yale Climate Connections, and The Ways & Means. She enjoys loud music, documentaries, and stargazing; and is the proud mother of three cats, a dog, and many, many houseplants.

Email: hbreisinger@whqr.org

