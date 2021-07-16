Dr. Brian Victor

Brian Victor is a psychologist who has spent more than 30 years as an administrator in private and public Higher Education, including serving as the Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at UNCW since 2010. He also maintained a psychotherapy private practice for more than 15 years.

One of the most important and enduring positive local experiences for Brian and his life partner, Dave Graber, has been the daily presence of WHQR. Arriving in Wilmington on I-40 in their move from Washington, DC, Brian and Dave were thrilled to discover WHQR. Realizing there was an NPR affiliate and a local dedicated classical resource was one of the more welcoming and affirming parts for them joining our community. WHQR also helped them to know that Wilmington truly cared about community values, public education, and quality information and entertainment.

Brian grew up in a rural village in Illinois. From a non-college family, Brian attended Notre Dame and earned a BA in Theology. He then went on to Harvard for an EdM in Education and to Catholic University to earn a PhD in Clinical Psychology. For the past 21 years, Brian has volunteered with and consulted to a private scholarship organization that annually awards $22 million in college scholarships to high school students who have significant financial as well as family and personal adversity. In his free time, Brian is an avid cook, loves travel, visiting art museums, and collecting wine to share with friends.