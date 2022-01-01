Diane Pappayliou

Diane is an attorney at Butler Snow LLP practicing in the firm’s Tort, Transportation, and Specialized Litigation Group. Diane primarily defends insurance coverage disputes, medical malpractice claims, or other commercial litigation.

Diane also serves on the Board of Directors for Smart Start of New Hanover County, including as a member of the Executive Committee and former Chair of the Board. Diane volunteers with Lawyers for Literacy to improve reading skills and stimulate a love of learning with local elementary school students.

Diane is originally from West Allenhurst, New Jersey, and received a B.A. in Anthropology from Davidson College and J.D. from Elon University School of Law. Since moving to Wilmington in 2016, Diane has been an avid listener and supporter of WHQR.