Cleve Callison retired as WHQR Station Manager in 2017, but continues to listen and, as a volunteer, helps the station with fundraising and classical music hosting. Cleve came to Wilmington in 2010 after being station manager of WMUB at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and prior to that as manager of WFDD at Wake Forest University. Cleve has a Ph.D. in English. He is active in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNCW, where he serves both as a teacher of several different topics related to literature and linguistics and as a member of the Distance Learning Team (i.e., hosting Zoom classes). He is a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and of Wilmington Rotary, where he will serve a year as president beginning July 1, 2021.