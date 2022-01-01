Christina Ferris

In August 2021, Christina moved from Ann Arbor, Michigan to Wilmington to join Cape Habitat for Humanity where she serves as director of development. She has spent nearly her entire career in the nonprofit world, working with a variety of organizations to develop effective communications and fundraising strategies. Prior to moving to Wilmington, she served as development director at St. Louis Center, a residential facility for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, at Arbor Hospice and at the Crim Fitness Foundation, all in Michigan. She also spent 18 years as the marketing director for the Flint Institute of Music, where she managed the marketing, public relations and communications for a symphony and school of performing arts. She has been a sustaining NPR station member for more than 10 years.

Christina is most happy being outdoors walking, biking, kayaking and gardening, as well as traveling, being tickled by her two cats, and of course, listening to WHQR. She values the local news programming and is a huge fan of the music programs of George Scheibner.