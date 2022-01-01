Bill Sharo

Bill is originally from New Jersey, he recently moved to North Carolina with his life-long partner Carie, where they now call Southport home. Bill was thrilled to find WHQR on his radio dial and has been a long-time listener and supporter of public radio, is a self-proclaimed NPR junkie and looks forward to contributing to the board of WHQR, to help bring relevant, unbiased news and entertainment to its listeners. Bill is an entrepreneur, he has owned and operated businesses in The US and abroad. Bill started his travel career, owning travel businesses in The Netherlands for 15 years, giving him the opportunity to travel throughout Europe, South America and Africa (where he summited Mt. Kilimanjaro to help raise money to build dormitories for young school girls).

Throughout his career, Bill has served on non-profit boards and associations, he enjoys devoting his time and experience to the challenges and opportunities they bring. During his tenure in The Netherlands Bill was elected vice-president of The Amsterdam American Business Club and was a founding member of The Association of American Clubs Worldwide. Currently, Bill and Carie own Dream Vacations, a full-service travel agency and they continue traveling around the world together, in search of adventure. Bill has 2 children, a granddaughter as well as an extended family with Carie’s 3 children. He’s a big Springsteen fan, loves cooking, gardening, woodworking and visiting with his family.