Bill Milholland

Bill first moved to Wilmington in 1968 when his dad became pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran downtown. There he met his wife, Susan (a genuine Wilmington native). They graduated from JT Hoggard in 1972.

Bill left for Lenoir Rhyne College a couple of years later, and he and Susan were married in 1976. They lived in various places before moving back to the Port City in 2010. Bill retired as pastor of Lutheran Church of Reconciliation in 2021, after serving parishes in NC and SC for 35 years.

Bill loves to play golf (not a golfer, but he loves to play), the beach, good music, good food, and good friends. He volunteers for a couple of community services, and is excited to be a part of the WHQR family. There are only three presets on his car radio — 91.3, 92.7, and The Penguin.