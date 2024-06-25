Ava Brendgord joined the WECT team in July of 2023 as a reporter/ multimedia journalist.

Ava was born and raised in Houston, TX. She graduated from Penn State University in 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and a double minor in digital media trends and analytics and political science.

During her time at Penn State, Ava worked as an anchor and reporter for the Centre County Report, an award-winning newscast aired across 29 counties in Central Pennsylvania. She also interned with ABC 23/ FOX 8 in Central PA and KPRC 2 News in Houston.

Ava’s life-long passion for storytelling and local news has led her to WECT. Growing up, Ava visited the Carolina beaches frequently, and is thrilled to finally call Wilmington home. She is most excited to trade the Texas heat and humidity for life on the coast.

Outside of the newsroom, Ava loves to spend time with friends and family, cook, hang out by the beach, and watch Penn State Football!

Have a story idea? You can email Ava at Ava.Brendgord@wect.com or you can find her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.