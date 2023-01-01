Ania Welin

An avid WHQR listener, I’ve been a Wilmington resident for 25 years, having moved from Boston with my Wilmington native husband. We have lived and raised our three children in old Wilmington. We are investors and owner-operators of a downtown Wilmington business. In the Jewish and larger community of Wilmington, our family is focused downtown as well; we are active with the Temple of Israel, the Nir family YMCA, Thalian Youth Theater, among other Wilmington institutions. I spent 3 happy years working the WHQR front desk before my son was born. I have two younger daughters at home; with my first born heading to UNC Chapel Hill, I am taking on additional roles in the community. I have been a WHQR supporter since we were in my 20s. This is my first board position.