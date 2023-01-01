© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Ania Welin

Community Advisory Board Member

An avid WHQR listener, I’ve been a Wilmington resident for 25 years, having moved from Boston with my Wilmington native husband. We have lived and raised our three children in old Wilmington. We are investors and owner-operators of a downtown Wilmington business. In the Jewish and larger community of Wilmington, our family is focused downtown as well; we are active with the Temple of Israel, the Nir family YMCA, Thalian Youth Theater, among other Wilmington institutions. I spent 3 happy years working the WHQR front desk before my son was born. I have two younger daughters at home; with my first born heading to UNC Chapel Hill, I am taking on additional roles in the community. I have been a WHQR supporter since we were in my 20s. This is my first board position.   