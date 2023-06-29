© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Read the Supreme Court decision reversing decades of precedent on affirmative action

By Washington desk
Published June 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT

The Supreme Court ruled in a 237-page opinion that race-conscious admissions are unconstitutional in cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The ruling in the UNC case was 6-3 along ideological lines; in the Harvard case, it was 6-2, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recusing herself.

Read the full opinion:

Follow NPR's live coverage for the latest updates and reaction to this ruling.

