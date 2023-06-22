© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
All 5 passengers on OceanGate's missing Titan submersible are dead

By Tovia Smith,
Juana Summers
Published June 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT

All five passengers aboard the missing submersible owned by OceanGate have died in a "catastrophic implosion," the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed.

Tovia Smith
Tovia Smith is an award-winning NPR National Correspondent based in Boston, who's spent more than three decades covering news around New England and beyond.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
