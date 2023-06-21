© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.
National

Rescue teams continue search for missing passengers in submersible

WBUR | By Walter Wuthmann - WBUR,
Michel Martin
Published June 21, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with WBUR's Walter Wuthmann about updates in the search for missing Titan submersible.

Copyright 2023 WBUR

National
Walter Wuthmann - WBUR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin