© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.
National
Megan Lim
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Brown
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro