Investigators reveal new information tying Idaho murders to Bryan Kohlberger

Idaho authorities have released the most comprehensive evidence yet tying the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students to a suspect arrested last week and charged with their murders.

Among the new information is the recovery of a DNA sample from a leather knife sheath found in one of the victims' beds, and the revelation that a roommate of the victims had been awoken during the night and saw a strange, masked man exit the house.

Idaho authorities have charged Bryan Kohlberger with murder in the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Kohlberger, a 28-year-old criminology PhD student at nearby Washington State University, has been charged with four counts of murder in the first degree, along with one count of felony burglary.

Early on the morning of Nov. 13, the four students – Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 – were stabbed to death in the Moscow, Idaho, home where three of them lived together with two other students. The fourth victim, Chapin, was dating Kernodle and spending the night.

For weeks, investigators seemed to have few leads. Then, in early December, detectives announced they were seeking information about a white Hyundai Elantra that had been spotted near the crime scene early that morning.

Then, on Dec. 30, police in Pennsylvania arrested Kohlberger. He was soon extradited to Idaho, where he is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

