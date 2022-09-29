Jan. 6 panel asked Ginni Thomas about campaign to overturn the 2020 election results

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Conservative activist Ginni Thomas talked behind closed doors today to the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The panel wanted to speak with Thomas, who's the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, because of messages between her and key figures in the effort to overturn the 2020 election results. Her lawyer said that Thomas answered all of the panel's questions and played no role in the attempt to reverse President Biden's win.

CLAUDIA GRISALES, BYLINE: The House select committee interviewed Ginni Thomas after months of negotiations. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson has previously said her interview would be key.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BENNIE THOMPSON: It adds to the body of knowledge about whether or not she had additional information as to what went on on January 6.

GRISALES: The panel wanted to talk to Thomas about her conversations with then-President Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and conservative lawyer John Eastman. Here's California Democrat Pete Aguilar, who sits on the panel.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PETE AGUILAR: We'd like to hear from Ginni Thomas - her discussions and coordination and text messages to Mark Meadows, as well as, specifically, to John Eastman.

GRISALES: The two were lead figures in the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Aguilar said, like other witnesses before her, Thomas' testimony may be shared with the public.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AGUILAR: Like many individuals who have come before us, we'll hear the testimony, we'll continue the investigation, we'll continue having conversations. And when it's relevant, we'll present it to the public.

GRISALES: Today, Thomas' attorney said she reached the deal to testify to, quote, "clear up misconceptions about her activities." He said she condemned the January 6 violence. During her more than four-hour visit to the O'Neill House Office Building near the Capitol where she testified, Thomas declined to respond to reporters' questions.

Claudia Grisales, NPR News, Washington.

