What you told us about how you're pushing on issues that are at a political stalemate

We've heard about how minority rule came to play such a big role in America's political life. Now we're going to focus on whether things could be different.

TOM HIXSON: I try to teach students how to be critical thinkers.

ANDREA BIONDI: I've protested. I've written to my senator.

AMY PROTEC: I find that most who are on the fence initially fully support the legislation when they realize that it is a matter of basic fairness, human dignity...

HIXSON: So I'm trying to get them to think critically and use data to make up their mind about how they feel about gun control, not just their emotions and what they're hearing from the media.

BIONDI: And I've written postcards and emailed my House representative.

