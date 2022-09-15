A U.S. sailor who died during the Pearl Harbor attack has been buried

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An American who died during the Pearl Harbor attack has been buried. Herbert Jacobson was 21 when Japanese torpedoes sank the USS Oklahoma, killing him and 400 others. The ship was refloated, but many remains could not be identified. In 2015, new technology made it possible to ID more than 300 bodies, including Herbert's, and his descendants finally attended a burial at Arlington. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.