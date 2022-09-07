A bench, perfect for skateboarding, moves across the country

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

In Philadelphia, there's a bench that is just the right shape for skateboarding - 13 feet of curved steel painted green - and it has been on a long journey.

ANTHONY VAN ENGELEN: It's kind of like one of the ultimate obstacles to skate 'cause if you can hook into that at the start, take the curve all the way to the end, it's a cool feeling.

That's Anthony Van Engelen. He's a professional skater. He and his friends found the bench in Southern California back in 1995.

VAN ENGELEN: And they strapped it to the top of a Honda Civic. And I think they used, like, extension cords and wires. I mean, this is a 300-pound steel - like, it's crazy.

MARTIN: They took it home and made skating videos doing tricks on it. After a few years, someone took it from them.

MARTINEZ: But skateboarders live in a small world.

VAN ENGELEN: The group of guys who took it - like, I know who took it.

MARTINEZ: Almost 20 years later, Van Engelen got it back, put it in more videos, and people recognized it. The bench built up some buzz as he was opening a store in New York City. So he brought it along and plopped it in Tompkins Square Park for other skaters to enjoy.

VAN ENGELEN: The first day I was there, I went to Tompkins and was skating the bench. The next day, I went to Tompkins. The bench just gone. You know, I was like, cool.

MARTIN: Cool because later it showed up in Philadelphia, driven there by a few skaters in a rented truck.

VAN ENGELEN: For 99.9% of humanity, it's just a chunk of steel. I hope this thing goes all over the world.

MARTIN: And the journey continues because yesterday the bench disappeared again.

