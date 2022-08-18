The aurora borealis may be visible in the U.S. northern tier this week

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We are under a geomagnetic storm watch. It's caused by solar wind that interferes with the Earth's magnetic field. The forecast says it could get to level three out of five. Upside - the northern lights, the aurora borealis, might be visible in the northern U.S. Downside - it could mess with satellites, GPS tracking, the power grid, even radio, potentially making your favorite radio program a little bit harder to hear. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.