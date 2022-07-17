© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
National

On-demand shuttles are replacing buses in some areas

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 17, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT

Officials in a North Carolina town say replacing public buses with on-demand shuttles has helped residents. As the model catches on elsewhere, critics warn it could increase traffic congestion.

Copyright 2022 WFAE

National
Nick de la Canal
WFAE's Nick de la Canal can be heard on public radio airwaves across the Charlotte region, bringing listeners the latest in local and regional news updates. He's been a part of the WFAE newsroom since 2013, when he began as an intern. His reporting helped the station earn an Edward R. Murrow award for breaking news coverage following the Keith Scott shooting and protests in September 2016. More recently, he's been reporting on food, culture, transportation, immigration, and even the paranormal on the FAQ City podcast. He grew up in Charlotte, graduated from Myers Park High, and received his degree in journalism from Emerson College in Boston. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal