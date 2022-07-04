At least 6 people are dead in a July Fourth parade shooting in Illinois

Updated July 4, 2022 at 4:32 PM ET

At least six people are dead following a shooting at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Ill., according to officials.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the suspect was described as being a white male between 18 to 20 years old, with long black hair and a small build. He was wearing a white or blue T-shirt.

Law enforcement, including federal partners, remain on the scene searching for the suspect.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect appeared to be shooting from a rooftop, and that a rifle has been recovered at the scene.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Highland Park police commander Chris O'Neill said the incident started at 10:14 a.m. local time.

Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety on Monday in Highland Park, Ill.

At least 24 people have been transported to local hospitals, said O'Neill. It is unclear whether the six fatalities are included in the the number of those transported.

Earlier, NPR member station WBEZ reported the "vast majority" of the wounded are being treated for gunshot wounds. Some also "sustained injuries as a result of the ensuing chaos at the parade."

Witnesses in the area told The Associated Press they saw bloodied bodies covered with blankets.

Lynn Sweet, the Washington bureau chief at the Chicago Sun-Times who was at the parade, captured the chaos that ensued as gunfire erupted in a video.

Several parade-goers described widespread confusion as the first shots rang out. One person thought the blasts came from a backfiring vehicle, while another person said they believed it was the sound of blank bullets fired by the Navy's marchers, WBEZ reported.

One father said he ran from the scene with his son and tried to break into a local building when the shooting stopped.

"I guess he was reloading. So I kept running and ran into an alley and put my son in a garbage dumpster so he could be safe," he said.

Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker called for prayer in the wake of the "the evil unleashed this morning" but added that prayers alone would not address the problem of gun violence in the country.

"There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community. There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures," Pritzker said in a statement.

"We must — and we will — end this plague of gun violence."

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said: "Our hearts go out to the families of the victims at this devastating time. On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us."

