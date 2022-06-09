3 people died in a shooting at a Maryland manufacturing facility, officials say

Three people are dead and one person was left injured after a shooter opened fire at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Md., officials say.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place just after 2:30 p.m. at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, about 75 miles west of Baltimore.

The suspect is no longer a threat to the community, officials say. Multiple federal agencies, including the FBI and ATF, have responded to assist local authorities in the investigation into the shooting.

U.S. Rep. David Trone released a statement on Twitter following the shooting, saying his office was in contact with authorities in the area and are actively monitoring the shooting.

"If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds," Trone tweeted.

This is a developing story.

