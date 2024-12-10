The fall of Syria's Assad has renewed hope for the release of U.S. journalist Austin Tice

After the stunning fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, U.S. officials say they are working with sources on the ground to get information about missing American journalist Austin Tice, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who spoke to Good Morning America on Monday. Tice was captured in Syria more than 12 years ago.

"This is a top priority for us: to find Austin Tice, to locate the prison where he may be held, get him out, get him home safely to his family," Sullivan said.

This follows comments made by President Biden on Sunday after Syrian rebels' swift takeover of the country.

"We are mindful that there are Americans in Syria," Biden said.

"We remain committed to return him to his family," the president said, referring to Tice. In response to shouted questions from reporters, Biden added: "We think we can get him out."

Tice was captured in Syria in the summer of 2012 while reporting on the conflict there. His parents have led a yearslong fight to free their son and have been in close contact with the White House under Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Biden, as well as other government officials, regarding Tice's case.

Tice's parents, Debra and Marc Tice, said in a statement Monday that they remain positive he can return home.

"We are watching the events unfold in Syria and seeing families reunited with their loved ones after years of separation. We know this is possible for our family, too. Austin Tice is alive, in Syria, and it's time for him to come home," the statement released by the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club said. "We are eagerly anticipating seeing Austin walk free and we are asking anyone who can do so to please assist Austin so he can safely return home to our family."

Who is Austin Tice?

Originally from Houston, Tice, now 43, is a veteran captain of the U.S. Marine Corps and a Georgetown University graduate.

He decided to travel to Syria in May 2012 and spend the summer before his final year at Georgetown Law School working as a freelance journalist covering Syria's civil war for The Washington Post, McClatchy and other news outlets, according to a website created by his family.

AFP via / Getty Images / Getty Images Austin Tice in Cairo in March 2012.

He previously won several awards for his reporting work, including the 2012 George Polk Award for War Reporting.

What are the circumstances of his disappearance?

In August 2012, Tice traveled just south of Damascus, the Syrian capital, to report one of his final pieces. The Tice family says on its website that he planned to leave for Lebanon on Aug. 14. But shortly after leaving the Damascus suburb of Darayya, he was detained at a checkpoint.

Tice was last seen by the world in a video released a few weeks after he was detained.

In the 46-second video posted on YouTube, the journalist wears torn clothing and a blindfold and is being led by masked men with guns. The video at the time suggested that Islamic extremists had seized Tice, then 31.

Since the video's release, the U.S. government has said that Tice is being held by the Syrian government. No one has publicly claimed responsibility for his capture or for the video. The Tice family says it has never received information or requests about what is needed to secure his release.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP / AP Marc Tice, the father of journalist Austin Tice, who was kidnapped in Syria, speaks to the media about his son's condition on Dec. 6 during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Why are officials optimistic about his return, now?

The Syrian government under now-former President Bashar al-Assad has never acknowledged having Tice in custody.

But the U.S. government and the Tice family have repeatedly said there is evidence that Tice is alive and imprisoned by the Assad regime.

Now that Assad has fled Syria and the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is in control, there is hope that the country's new leadership might help locate and return Tice home.

The FBI issued a statement Monday renewing its call for information about Tice's location, noting it is still offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Tice's safe return.

