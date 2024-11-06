Republicans will control the U.S. Senate

Updated November 06, 2024 at 01:05 AM ET

This story originally appeared as part of NPR's live coverage of the 2024 election. For more election coverage from the NPR Network head to our live updates page.

Republicans have won enough seats to control the upper chamber of Congress.

Republicans were favored to flip control of the U.S. Senate, which Democrats currently control 51-49.

Democrats were defending seven seats in swing states or conservative states. The two races Democrats were targeting in Florida and Texas were both called for the Republican incumbents, Sen. Rick Scott and Sen. Ted Cruz.

As of midnight Tuesday, Republicans had secured one of the two Democratic targets for defeat — Republican Bernie Moreno won in Ohio over incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. The other race Republicans feel confident they can flip is Sen. Jon Tester's seat in Montana.

