WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.
National

Biden meets with U.K. PM Rishi Sunak about Northern Ireland and war in Ukraine

By Franco Ordoñez
Published June 8, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT

President Biden meets U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine and developments in Northern Ireland.

Copyright 2023 NPR

National
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
