The mom of the 6-year-old who shot his teacher is being charged with child neglect

The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in January in Virginia has been charged with felony child neglect, the Virginia Commonwealth Attorney said Monday.

Following an investigation by the Newport News Police Department, Deja Taylor has also been charged with a misdemeanor for recklessly leaving a loaded firearm around a child.

In January, Abby Zwerner, a 25-year-old teacher at Richneck Elementary School, was shot in the hand and chest by one of her students. She spent about two weeks in the hospital and had four surgeries after the shooting.

No other people have been charged in the incident, including the student. However, the superintendent of the school system was fired, the assistant principal of the school resigned and Zwerner is suing the school system for $40 million, alleging they ignored warnings the student had a weapon that day and was in "a violent mood."

"The safety and security of Newport News students is of utmost importance. The Special Grand Jury will investigate to determine whether additional charges against additional persons are justified by the facts and the law," Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn said.

