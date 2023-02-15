© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
National

A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard has crashed

By The Associated Press
Published February 15, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing everyone on board, a spokesman for the Madison County sheriff's office said.

Investigator Brent Patterson said there were no survivors in the crash, but he was unsure how many were killed.

U.S. military officials said two people on board were killed. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an incident that was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

National
The Associated Press