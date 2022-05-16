Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified.

The 10 people who were killed:

Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 32

Margus D. Morrison of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 52

Andre Mackneil of Auburn, N.Y. – age 53

Aaron Salter of Lockport, N.Y. – age 55

Geraldine Talley of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 62

Celestine Chaney of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 65

Heyward Patterson of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 67

Katherine Massey of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 72

Pearl Young of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 77

Ruth Whitfield of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 86

Three people suffered injuries that have been deemed non-life threatening. Two of them are no longer in the hospital:

Zaire Goodman of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 20 (treated and released from ECMC)

Jennifer Warrington of Tonawanda, N.Y. – age 50 (treated and released from ECMC)

Christopher Braden of Lackawanna, N.Y. – age 55

This story originally appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.

