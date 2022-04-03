© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
National

6 people are dead and 9 are injured in a Sacramento shooting

By Joe Hernandez
Published April 3, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT
Six people are dead and at least nine others are injured after a predawn shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, law enforcement officials said.

Earlier in the morning, Sacramento Police said they had closed the area from 9th Street to 13th Street between L Street and J Street and urged people to avoid the area due to a "large police presence."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

