Proud Valley girl Alana Haim talks about her first acting role in 'Licorice Pizza'

By Mandalit del Barco
Published February 10, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST

Alana Haim — of the band Haim — stars in Licorice Pizza, a coming of age love story written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The film has received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

Mandalit del Barco
