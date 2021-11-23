© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Watch Live: Prosecution makes its rebuttal in the trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing

By Laurel Wamsley
Published November 23, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski presents a closing argument to the jury during the trial of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse on Monday in Brunswick, Ga.
Stephen B. Morton
/
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski presents a closing argument to the jury during the trial of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse on Monday in Brunswick, Ga.

Prosecutors will make their rebuttal in the case of the three men accused of murder and other charges over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, Ga., in February 2020. The case will then go to the nearly all-white jury to begin deliberations.

On Monday, prosecutors and defense attorneys made closing arguments. Prosecutors said they would need two additional hours to make their rebuttal.

Travis McMichael, his father, Greg, and William 'Roddie' Bryan have all been charged with Arbery's murder. Arbery, 25, was jogging through a neighborhood when the three men started pursuing him in pickup trucks. Travis McMichael shot Arbery dead.

After the prosecution's rebuttal, the judge will give the jury instructions. The jury will face several complicated legal questions, including what's justifiable under the state's now-repealed citizen's arrest law.

Laurel Wamsley
Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
