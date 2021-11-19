Move over blink of an eye, the snap of a finger is the fastest human motion

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

If you've ever seen the Marvel movie "Avengers: Infinity War," you might recall this scene where - OK, spoil alert - evil villain Thanos has all the Infinity Stones in his metal glove.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR")

JOSH BROLIN: (As Thanos) You should have gone for head.

CHANG: And with a snap of his fingers...

(SOUNDBITE OF EXPLOSION)

CHANG: He decimates half the universe.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Well, that scene sparked some off-camera drama at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

SAAD BHAMLA: And I was like, no way can that Thanos snap with that Infinity Gauntlet. I bet, like, the softness of our skin has something to do with it.

KELLY: That is biophysicist Saad Bhamla, co-author of a new study of finger snapping. It was published this week by the Royal Society. The sound, he says, is fairly easy to explain.

BHAMLA: So if I snap my fingers (snapping), the sound is originating when your finger actually slams into the fleshy part of your thumb or your hand.

CHANG: But Bhamla and his team wanted to know more about the physics involved, so they put sensors on their fingers and then snapped with rubber gloves on or lotion or with metal thimbles on their fingertips.

KELLY: All the while, they filmed high-speed video. After analyzing the footage, the scientists determined that skin to skin friction along with the compressibility of our fingers is key to generating the motion.

CHANG: Meaning it won't work in a metal glove. Sorry, Thanos. They also found that this whimsical ability (snapping) is really, really fast.

BHAMLA: The angular accelerations are about 1.6 million degrees per second squared. And I was like, wait a minute, that's really fast.

KELLY: Really fast - like 20 times faster than the blink of an eye. It is even faster than the arm movement of a pro baseball pitcher.

BHAMLA: And that was considered kind of one of the fastest motions, rotational motions the human body could do.

KELLY: Well, it was considered until now.

BHAMLA: Us, you know, these scientists who are by no means any athletes - we barely go to the gym - and we are snapping our fingers and breaking the records of these professional athletes.

CHANG: So perhaps it's time to retire faster than the blink of an eye.

KELLY: Yeah, I'm going to go with faster than the snap of a finger, Ailsa. I like it. (Snapping).

CHANG: Wooo (ph).

(LAUGHTER) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.