'Cops' Was Canceled Amid Protests Of Police Violence. Fox Nation Is Bringing It Back

Following the murder of George Floyd last year, the Paramount Network abruptly canceled the law enforcement reality TV series Cops. Now the show has found a new home.

Fox Nation, a subscription-based streaming service owned by Fox News Media, has given the green light for the return of the controversial series, which will premiere its 33rd season on Oct. 1, the company announced Monday.

"COPS is one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base," Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, said in a statement.

In addition, Klarman said the company would be showing appreciation to first responders by offering them a free one-year subscription to the streaming service, saying it's a way to "give back in a small way to those who place their lives on the line every day to keep us safe."

The show will start its reboot with four episodes at once and then have episodes premiering every week on Fridays. Fox Nation has also picked up an additional 15 episodes from the 32nd season.

Cops premiered on the Fox network in 1989, giving viewers a transparent look into the life of law enforcement as camera crews captured police answering calls, going out on patrol and, of course, making arrests — all on live television.

In 2013, the Fox network canceled the show after 25 seasons, but Cops eventually moved to the Paramount Network.

After nationwide protests following Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police, Paramount dropped the show from its lineup in 2020.

Shows similar to Cops have also faced controversy, which led to their abrupt cancellation.

Popular A&E television show Live PD was also pulled from the air after new details emerged from the arrest of Javier Ambler, a Black man who died while being arrested by Austin, Texas, law enforcement in 2019.

"This is a critical time in our nation's history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD," A&E Network said in a statement last year.

