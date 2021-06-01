Chris Linden Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Diamond He Mined

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Not every kid dreams of how they'll propose marriage, but Chris Linden did. Since middle school, he's wanted to make a ring with a diamond he mined himself. When he asked his girlfriend to marry him, Linden started researching raw gems in the U.S. Last month, he drove from Washington state to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas and spent two days digging. He found a two-carat yellow diamond. She said yes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.