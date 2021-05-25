1 Person Shot Near The Site Of George Floyd's Murder On The Anniversary Of His Death

At least one person was shot Tuesday near the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd was murdered by police one year ago, an event that set off international protests over racial justice.

Minneapolis Police said they responded just after 10:00 a.m. (11 a.m. ET) to reports of shots fired near Elliott Avenue, which is part of an area known as George Floyd Square. There were also social media reports of shots ringing out in the area Tuesday morning.

A short time later, a person showed up at Abbott Northwestern Hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Police said the incident remains under investigation, and it is unclear if the shooting is connected to events in the area commemorating the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was recently found guilty of murdering Floyd, is set to be sentenced next month.

