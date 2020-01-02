Tumbleweeds Trap Cars In Eastern Washington State

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Some unlucky people in Washington state rang in the New Year in their cars. A tangle of tumbleweeds blew onto State Route 240, trapping cars inside. It took 10 hours and snowplows to clear the pile, which was 15 feet high. Most drivers counted down to midnight from under the weeds, but at daybreak, troopers found one car that had been abandoned. I like to think it's someone who really decided to start new in 2020. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.