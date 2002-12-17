© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
National

Black Republicans Discuss Lott Issue

By Michele Norris
Published December 17, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Political trouble persists for Sen. Trent Lott (R-MS). The White House is holding Lott at distance. A Jan. 6 vote will decide if Lott stays as Senate Republican leader. Many in the party are worried that a continuing focus on Lott's racially insensitive remarks will alienate minorities. NPR's Michele Norris talks to Al Bartell, a member of the Grassroots Leadership Initiative for the Georgia State Republican Party; GOP fundraiser Harold E. Doley Jr.; and Michael Brady, president of the Palm Beach county chapter of the Florida Black Republican Council.

