Pension Plan Conversions Could Hurt Older Workers

By Jim Zarroli
Published December 10, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

The Bush administration prepares to lift a moratorium on a new, controversial type of pension, the cash-balance plan. The Treasury Department has released regulations indicating what companies must do when converting pensions to cash-balance. Companies with large numbers of older workers are especially interested. Critics say lifting the moratorium will lead to a flood of conversions that will hurt older workers. NPR's Jim Zarroli reports.

Jim Zarroli
Jim Zarroli is an NPR correspondent based in New York. He covers economics and business news.
